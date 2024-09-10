Sports minister felicitates Paralympics medallists, announces cash rewards

The last batch of athletes returned from the Paris Paralympics on Tuesday and were felicitated by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya at an event here with the sports minister also announcing cash prizes for medallists and assuring them of greater support to prepare for the 2028 Games.

The government declared ₹75 lakh each for every gold medallist, ₹50 lakh for silver and ₹30 lakh for the bronze medallists. Medallists in mixed team events would be awarded ₹22.5 lakh each.

Progress

With 50 of the 84 participants supported through TOPS, Mandaviya highlighted the government’s role in India’s progress at the Paralympics, going from 19 medals at Tokyo in 2021 to 29 this time and pledged full support and facilities.

“The country is rising in para sports, from four medals in 2016 to 29 in Paris, finishing 18,” he said.

Present on the occasion were 17 medallists including para athletics gold medallists Navdeep, Dharambir, Sumit Antil and Praveen Kumar, silver medallists Yogesh Kathuniya, Nishad Kumar, Sharad Kumar, Ajeet Singh, Sachin Khilari, bronze medallists Preeti Pal, Mariyappan, Hokato Sema, Sundar Singh Gurjar and Simran Sharma, para archers Harvinder Singh and Sheetal Devi, and para judoka Kapil Parmar.

Most in demand

While Sheetal was expectedly the most recognisable, the ones most in demand were javelin thrower Navdeep Singh, who won India’s seventh gold in a dramatic fashion, and double gold medallist Sumit, who also set a new Asian Games record.

“My coach Naval Singh has worked a lot with me. He has trained me for almost seven years and played a big role in my career.

“ All credit for my technique and performance goes to him,” Navdeep said.

Tea, please

Sumit, meanwhile, only craved tea. “I have not had tea for a few days, that’s what I want to have with my family. But it feels good. I will now try to break the 75m mark soon,” said Sumit.