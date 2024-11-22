Sports Minister emphasises youth development drive for better sports

The Union Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, kept his promise to have a continued dialogue with the media to lend clarity on many topics that are of considerable importance in Indian sports.

However, when he met the media on Friday, he was particular that it was important to focus on youth development that would eventually lead to a larger pool of sports talent.

Pointing out that the goal of the ensuing youth drive was to identify and nurture one lakh youth leaders across the country, the Minister said that there would be 24 “pad yatras” over the next 12 months, starting with the first from the National Stadium in the Capital on Monday.

“We already have youth from more than 125 colleges registered for the event, which will be done on a 5.5 kilometre route, with four halting points featuring many events,” said the Minister, adding that the main goal was to filter 3000 best youth and have them discuss 10 topics during a National meet at Bharat Mandapam on January 11 and 12.

“The Prime Minister will spend one full day with the youth in the 15 to 29 age group, interacting with them and listening to their ideas,” said the Minister.

Of the 3000 youth, about 500 are expected to be youth icons, from various creative fields, including sports.

“It is a voluntary drive and we are not giving any grant. We want to bring youth into sports and all creative fields, taking them away from the mobile phone,” Mandaviya stressed.

The Minister explained that the “pad yatras” would help the youth gain organisational knowledge, apart from adopting the Swacchata and Fit India drives.

The youth drive would also help the young generation share its vision to take the country forward. During the national meet, the youth will also have many successful people and icons mentoring them through many sessions.

The Sports Minister also stated that every effort was being made to listen to the views of all the stake holders, including those who have taken the sports federations to court, for the formulation of a “mature Sports Bill”.

The Minister assured that the Sports Bill, as and when it is ready, would be comprehensive and would have enough flexibility to ensure it being in tune with the directions of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Sports Federations.

He was categorical that the government was not interested in controlling sports but would make all efforts to ensure good governance for a healthy state of sports in the country.

