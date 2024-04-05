GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

SPORTS | India continues to lead the charts in dope positive cases

April 05, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KOLKATA

Y. B. Sarangi

India continues to hold on to its dubious distinction of being one of the leading countries with dope offenders.

According to the recently released 2022 statistics by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), out of 3865 samples handled by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), 125 (3.2 per cent) tested positive — the most in any country.

Russian (10186 samples) and American (6782) agencies have reported 85 and 84 positive results respectively.

NADA’s figures also record the highest percentage of positive results for 2000-plus samples tested by an agency and joint highest for 1000-plus samples. The South African agency has 2.9 per cent (2033 samples) and the Vietnamese agency has 3.2 per cent (1105 samples) of positive tests.

As far as NADA’s figures are concerned, some disciplines, including athletics, boxing, wrestling and weightlifting, in which India has medalled in the Olympics have also contributed to this.

Wrestling has registered 6.3 per cent (18) positive results from 285 samples. Other countries with a higher percentage in wrestling are Egypt (7), Pakistan (16.7), Guatemala (25) and Tajikistan (25). Egypt has tested only 43 samples, while the rest three have tested samples in single digits.

A glance at the figures of the previous years point to a disturbing trend in India.

In 2019, NADA had tested 4004 samples with a record number of positive results (225), which came to 5.6 per cent.

Even in the Covid-affected 2020 (1186 samples) and 2021 (1794), when NADA managed to handle less than 2000 samples a year, India led with 4.6 per cent and 2.3 per cent positive cases respectively.

With the Paris Olympics around the corner, NADA would do well to ramp up the number of tests to curb the doping menace.

Related Topics

sport / sports organisations / sports disciplinary action / Olympics / India / boxing / athletics, track and field / athletics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.