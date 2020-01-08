Spicejet experience for Khelo India athletes

A batch of young athletes, flying the dedicated Spicejet airlines, for the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati, were given a warm send-off by the Union Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju, and the Managing Director of Spicejet, Ajay Singh, six-time World Champion and Olympian Mary Kom at the Indira Gandhi International airport here on Wednesday.

Spicejet is the official travel partner for the Khelo India Games to be staged in Guwahati from January 10 to 22. Sports Authority of India (SAI) has joined hands with Spicejet to help more than 1000 athletes experience the joy of flying to the competition in Assam.

The airlines will operate eight dedicated flights in the Delhi-Guwahati and Kolkata-Guwahati sectors on January 14 and 15.

“I hope this unique partnership will further strengthen our commitment towards giving the best possible facilities to our athletes,” said the Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju.

Moment of pride

“This is a moment of pride and honour for Spicejet that we could bring this exclusive flying experience for these young sportstars as the Khelo India Games provides a platform to build a robust sporting nation,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of Spicejet.

Olympic medallist, boxer Mary Kom interacted with the athletes before their departure for Guwahati.

“In my early days, I would struggle to buy even a pair of gloves. It is heartening to see that Indian sports has come a long way. It is encouraging to see that an amazing flying experience is being provided to these budding stars,” said Mary Kom.

To ensure a smooth and hassle-free journey for the athletes, the airline offers flexibility of baggage allowance, cancellation or replacement of last-minute passengers, apart from provision of meals for the convenience of the participants.