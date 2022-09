Speedster and Ascoval please

September 25, 2022 17:58 IST

Speedster and Ascoval pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Sept. 25).

Inner sand:

1000m: Sea Blush (rb) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. Moved well.

Outer sand: 1000m: Speedster (R. Pradeep) 1-13, 600/41. Moved fluently. Knight In Hooves (rb), Speakers Corner (rb) 1-16, 600/46. They moved freely.

1200m: Star Admiral (Hindu S) 1-32, 1,000/1-17, 600/46. Easy.

1400m: Ascoval (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively.