Spain canters into the Nation’s League final

Deft header: Ferran Torres, right, caught the Italian defence cold with this effort for Spain’s second.

AFP

07 October 2021 22:09 IST

Ends Italy’s record unbeaten run with a classy act in the semifinals

Spain brought Italy’s record 37-match unbeaten run to an end on Wednesday with a 2-1 win to reach the Nations League final.

Ferran Torres’ first-half brace won the Final Four clash for Spain at the San Siro.

Lorenzo Pellegrini pulled a goal back with seven minutes left but the European champions failed to complete what would have been a memorable comeback.

Advertising

Advertising

Italy, which beat Spain in the Euro 2020 semifinals, had to play over half the match with 10 men after Leonardo Bonucci was sent off in the 42nd minute for elbowing Sergio Busquets in the face during an aerial challenge.

The match was played in a strange atmosphere as AC Milan fans in the stadium harangued Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma throughout his return to the San Siro following his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The result: Semifinal: Italy 1 (Pellegrini 83) lost to Spain 2 (F. Torres 17, 45+2).