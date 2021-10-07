Sport

Spain canters into the Nation’s League final

Deft header: Ferran Torres, right, caught the Italian defence cold with this effort for Spain’s second.  

Spain brought Italy’s record 37-match unbeaten run to an end on Wednesday with a 2-1 win to reach the Nations League final.

Ferran Torres’ first-half brace won the Final Four clash for Spain at the San Siro.

Lorenzo Pellegrini pulled a goal back with seven minutes left but the European champions failed to complete what would have been a memorable comeback.

Italy, which beat Spain in the Euro 2020 semifinals, had to play over half the match with 10 men after Leonardo Bonucci was sent off in the 42nd minute for elbowing Sergio Busquets in the face during an aerial challenge.

The match was played in a strange atmosphere as AC Milan fans in the stadium harangued Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma throughout his return to the San Siro following his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The result: Semifinal: Italy 1 (Pellegrini 83) lost to Spain 2 (F. Torres 17, 45+2).


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2021 10:34:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/spain-canters-into-nations-league-final/article36884937.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY