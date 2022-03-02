Sowjanya beats Korean top seed
Former national champion Sowjanya Bavisetti knocked out top seed Sujeong Jang of Korea 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the first round of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Australia on Wednesday.
The country’s No.1, the eighth seeded Ankita Raina also moved into the second round with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Kyoka Okamura of Japan.
The results: $25,000 ITF women, Bendigo, Australia: Sowjanya Bavisetti bt Sujeong Jang (Kor) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4; Ankita Raina bt Kyoka Okamura (Jpn) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.
