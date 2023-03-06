Southern Force and Measure Of Time work well

March 06, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Southern Force and Measure Of Time worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (March 6).

Inner sand:

1000m: Measure Of Time (Tousif K) 1-8, 600/38.5. Moved fluently. Tiger Returns (Tousif K) 1-6, 600/39. Moved impressively.

1200m: El Alamein (B. Nayak), Southern Force (Rayan) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. Latter finished three lengths ahead. Magnus (Rayan), Debonair (B. Nayak) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Bruce Almighty (B. Nayak), Southern Power (Rayan) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/42. They finished together.

1400m: Wild Emperor (Rayan) 1-35, 1,200/1-18, 1,000/1-3.5, 600/39.5. A fine display.

Outer sand:

1200m: Clever Hans (Rayan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Ice Storm (Kiran Rai) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 60044. Strode out well.

Outer sand — March 4:

600m: Star Citizen (rb) 46. Easy. Moved on the bit. Antilope (Mustakim A) 44.5. Strode out well. Je Ne Sais Quoi (Mustakim A) 44. Worked well.

1200m: Marco Polo (Mustakim A) 1-32, 1,000/1-17, 600/46. Moved freely.