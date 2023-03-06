ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Force and Measure Of Time work well

March 06, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ramanan V V 7619

Southern Force and Measure Of Time worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (March 6).

Inner sand:

1000m: Measure Of Time (Tousif K) 1-8, 600/38.5. Moved fluently. Tiger Returns (Tousif K) 1-6, 600/39. Moved impressively.

1200m: El Alamein (B. Nayak), Southern Force (Rayan) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. Latter finished three lengths ahead. Magnus (Rayan), Debonair (B. Nayak) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Bruce Almighty (B. Nayak), Southern Power (Rayan) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/42. They finished together.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: Wild Emperor (Rayan) 1-35, 1,200/1-18, 1,000/1-3.5, 600/39.5. A fine display.

Outer sand:

1200m: Clever Hans (Rayan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Ice Storm (Kiran Rai) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 60044. Strode out well.

Outer sand — March 4:

600m: Star Citizen (rb) 46. Easy. Moved on the bit. Antilope (Mustakim A) 44.5. Strode out well. Je Ne Sais Quoi (Mustakim A) 44. Worked well.

1200m: Marco Polo (Mustakim A) 1-32, 1,000/1-17, 600/46. Moved freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US