South Paw, Sea Of Cortez, Hunt For Gold and Gallantry impress

South Paw, Sea Of Cortez, Hunt For Gold and Gallantry impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (July 2)

Inner sand:

600m: Aine (P.S. Chouhan) 40. Strode out well.

1200m: Smile Of Peace (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 37.5. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Air Of Distinction (Bhawani) 44. Strode out well. South Paw (P.S. Chouhan) 41. Moved fluently.

1000m: Glorious Dancer (Darshan) 1-14, 600/43. Stretched out well. Nikandros (rb) 1-13, 600/43. Worked well. Opening Act (rb), Halfsies (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Former finished well ahead. Ispelldangertoall (Akshay) 1-15, 600/43. Moved well. Panama (B. Nayak), Capella (rb) 1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Prime Star (Tauseef) 1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. Ice Speed (A. Ramu) 1-12, 600/43. Pleased.

1200m: Sea Of Cortez (Nazerul) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved impressively. Varcasva (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Gallantry (Suraj), Gypsy (Mark) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Hunt For Gold (Suraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Impressed. Radiant Treasure (Amit) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Strode out well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Louisiana (Nazerul), The Champ (Vaibhav), Bernardini (S. Shareef) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. First named impressed. Memoriter (Shobhan), Daring Sweetheart (Chetan K) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39. Latter planted at the gates.

