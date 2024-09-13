South Asian junior athletics meet: Unnathi bags the gold in 100m hurdles with a new meet mark

Unnathi Aiyappa won the women’s 100m hurdles quite comfortably in a record time of 13.93s in the South Asian junior athletics meet here on Thursday, though her time here was way below her personal best of 13.66 set in Dubai this year and she wasn’t happy with it.

It was a memorable experience for two other Indians, who created new meet records with their personal best. Ritik came first in men’s discus, heaving the sphere to a distance of 55.64m while Anisha finished on top in women’s discus with a throw of 49.91m.

India bagged nine gold medals out of 10 on offer.

“I am very frustrated (with my performance). I just pushed at the last minute. I am not at my peak due to travelling. I had come directly from the World juniors in Peru,” Unnathi said.

The results (Indians, unless otherwise mentioned):

Men: 110m hurdles: 1. W.P. Sandun Koshala (SL) 14.06, 2. Nayan Pradip Sarde 14.14, 3. E. Vishwa Tharuka Hariharan 14.27; 400m: 1. Jay Kumar 46.86s, 2. J. Omel Shashintha (SL) 47.17, 3. P. Abiram 47.49; long jump: 1. R.C. Jithin Arjunan 7.61m, 2. Mohd. Atta Sazid 7.41, 3. Duwage Thevindu (SL) 7.22; 3000m: 1. Sharuk Khan 8:26.06s, 2. Mohit Choudhary 8:27.61, 3. B.K. Ajaya (Nep) 9:08.91; discus: 1. Ritik 55.64m (NMR, OR: Sachin, 54.44, Ranchi, 2013), 2. Raman 51.22, 3. W.C. Diluk, Dabarera (SL) 39.24.

Women: 100mH: 1. Unnathi Aiyappa 13.93s (NMR, OR: S. Kumari, 14.19, Colombo, 2018), 2. Sabita Toppo 13.96, 3. P.G. Miyuni Sidasna (SL) 15.32; 400m: 1. Neeru Pathak 54.50, 2. Sandra Mol Sabu 54.82, 3. K. Takshima Nuhansa (SL) 55.27; 3000m: 1. Prachi Ankush 9:57.26s, 2. Shilpa Dihora 10:04.23, 3. T.K.G. Dulanji (SL) 10.39.39; long jump: 1. Prathiksha Yamuna 5.79m, 2. S.N. Lakshanya 5.75, 3. H.R. Dhananjaya (SL) 5.73;

Discus: 1. Anisha 49.91m (NMR, OR: A. Bajwa, 48.60m, Colombo, 2018), 2. Amanat Kamboj 48.38, 3. J.H. Gauranganie (SL) 37.95.

