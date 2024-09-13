GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

South Asian junior athletics meet: Unnathi bags the gold in 100m hurdles with a new meet mark

Published - September 13, 2024 01:15 am IST - CHENNAI:

Keerthivasan K 2571
Unnathi finished on top in 100m hurdles in a record time.

Unnathi finished on top in 100m hurdles in a record time. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Unnathi Aiyappa won the women’s 100m hurdles quite comfortably in a record time of 13.93s in the South Asian junior athletics meet here on Thursday, though her time here was way below her personal best of 13.66 set in Dubai this year and she wasn’t happy with it.

It was a memorable experience for two other Indians, who created new meet records with their personal best. Ritik came first in men’s discus, heaving the sphere to a distance of 55.64m while Anisha finished on top in women’s discus with a throw of 49.91m.

India bagged nine gold medals out of 10 on offer.

“I am very frustrated (with my performance). I just pushed at the last minute. I am not at my peak due to travelling. I had come directly from the World juniors in Peru,” Unnathi said.

The results (Indians, unless otherwise mentioned):

Men: 110m hurdles: 1. W.P. Sandun Koshala (SL) 14.06, 2. Nayan Pradip Sarde 14.14, 3. E. Vishwa Tharuka Hariharan 14.27; 400m: 1. Jay Kumar 46.86s, 2. J. Omel Shashintha (SL) 47.17, 3. P. Abiram 47.49; long jump: 1. R.C. Jithin Arjunan 7.61m, 2. Mohd. Atta Sazid 7.41, 3. Duwage Thevindu (SL) 7.22; 3000m: 1. Sharuk Khan 8:26.06s, 2. Mohit Choudhary 8:27.61, 3. B.K. Ajaya (Nep) 9:08.91; discus: 1. Ritik 55.64m (NMR, OR: Sachin, 54.44, Ranchi, 2013), 2. Raman 51.22, 3. W.C. Diluk, Dabarera (SL) 39.24.

Women: 100mH: 1. Unnathi Aiyappa 13.93s (NMR, OR: S. Kumari, 14.19, Colombo, 2018), 2. Sabita Toppo 13.96, 3. P.G. Miyuni Sidasna (SL) 15.32; 400m: 1. Neeru Pathak 54.50, 2. Sandra Mol Sabu 54.82, 3. K. Takshima Nuhansa (SL) 55.27; 3000m: 1. Prachi Ankush 9:57.26s, 2. Shilpa Dihora 10:04.23, 3. T.K.G. Dulanji (SL) 10.39.39; long jump: 1. Prathiksha Yamuna 5.79m, 2. S.N. Lakshanya 5.75, 3. H.R. Dhananjaya (SL) 5.73;

Discus: 1. Anisha 49.91m (NMR, OR: A. Bajwa, 48.60m, Colombo, 2018), 2. Amanat Kamboj 48.38, 3. J.H. Gauranganie (SL) 37.95.

Published - September 13, 2024 01:15 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.