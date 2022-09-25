South African team arrives in Thiruvananthapuram

M. R. Praveen Chandran Thiruvananthapuram:
September 25, 2022 18:10 IST

South African Coach Mark Boucher arriving in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the first T20I against India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The South African cricket team arrived in the city from Dubai in the early hours of Sunday, ahead of the first T20I against India at the Sports Hub, Greenfield Stadium, on September 28.

Members of the South African team arriving in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The team was received at the Trivandrum International Airport by KCA officials and taken to the hotel in Kovalam.

The Temba Bavuma-led team, which skipped the Sunday evening practice session, will practice under floodlights on Monday. The Indian team is expected to arrive on Monday evening.

The Greenfield stadium is hosting an international match after three years.

