Sony Pictures secures Asian Cricket Council media rights

Published - November 23, 2024 02:29 am IST

Sony Pictures Networks India secures exclusive Media Rights for all ACC tournaments from 2024 to 2031, ensuring comprehensive coverage

Sony Group Corporation. File | Photo Credit: AP

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday (November 22, 2024) announced that Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) (Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited) has secured the exclusive media rights for all ACC tournaments from 2024 to 2031.

The deal encompasses all editions of the Men’s and Women’s Asia Cups, the Men’s and Women’s Under-19 Asia Cups, and the Men’s and Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cups.

This partnership ensures comprehensive and innovative coverage of Asian cricket’s marquee tournaments across television, digital, and audio platforms.

