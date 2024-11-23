Sony Pictures secures Asian Cricket Council media rights

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday (November 22, 2024) announced that Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) (Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited) has secured the exclusive media rights for all ACC tournaments from 2024 to 2031.

The deal encompasses all editions of the Men’s and Women’s Asia Cups, the Men’s and Women’s Under-19 Asia Cups, and the Men’s and Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cups.

This partnership ensures comprehensive and innovative coverage of Asian cricket’s marquee tournaments across television, digital, and audio platforms.

