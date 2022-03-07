Son Of A Gun, Rasputin and Endeavour impress

March 07, 2022 18:14 IST

Son Of A Gun, Rasputin and Endeavour impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Mar. 7) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Arbitrage (Zameer), Abhishola (Shahrukh) 40. Former better. Orchids (Rupesh) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Mysterious Girl (Akshay) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Brave Beauty (Shailesh) 55, 600/41. Easy. Royal Manor (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Fairmont (rb) 55, 600/40. Easy. Beastia (rb) 50, 600/38. Urged. Son Of A Gun (Agarwal), Majestic Warrior (Aniket) 49, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Anoushka (P. Naidu) 53, 600/40. Moved well.

1000m: Willy Wonkaa (Akshay) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely. Polyneices (rb) 1-8, 600/39. Zip Along (Agarwal), C'est L'Amour (app) 1-8, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Magistero (rb) 1-7, 600/40. Pushed. Tail Event (A.Gaikwad) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pushed. Evangeline (Akshay) 1-9, 600/40. Moved fluently. Well Speaking (A. Prakash) 1-12, 600/42. Easy.

1200m: Kamaria (rb), Trinket (rb) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Sultan Suleiman (T.S. Jodha) 1-23, 600/41. Responded well. King Of Katni (Ayyar) 1-21, 600/42. Stretched. Fidato (rb), Caprifla (Hamir) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Rasputin (Mansoor), Truly Epic (Hamir) 1-36, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and easily finished level.

Outer strip of race track:

600m: Mozelle(rb) 37. Moved freely.

1000m: Brazos (rb), Iamstorm (Parmar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/35. Pair moved level freely. Fassbinder (rb), Finch (rb) 1-5, 600/36. They moved neck and neck freely. Faldo (Rupesh) 1-6, 600/37. Moved well. Campaign (Ayyar), Next Stop The Moon (Hamir) and Count The Wins (rb) 1-2, 800/48, 600/35. Campaignwho was five lengths behind at the start covered the leeway andeasily finished level. Note. Absolute Star (Akshay), Expedition(Shailesh) 1-3, 600/35. Former superior. Nothing To Worry (Akshay) 1-6, 600/37. Moved well. Red Merlot (Aniket) 1-3, 600/36. Pleased. Remy Red (Agarwal), Royal Castle (app) 1-1, 800/48, 600/34. Former finished well clear.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Camden Town (rb), Brilliant Light (Shelar) 1-10, 600/42. Former finished a distance ahead. Endeavour (Mansoor), Flying Visit (Hamir) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead.

Noted on March 6 —inner sand:

600m: Carlos (Zeeshan) 41. Easy.

800m: Saddlers Legacy (Shelar), Mystic Bay (P. Naidu) 52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Bakhtawar (P. Naidu) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Perfect Perfecto (Mahesh) 52, 600/39. Moved fluently. Immortal Love (Mosin), Air Power (P. Naidu) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Hurrem (Ayyar) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Dalasan (P. Naidu), Aurele (Mahesh) 1-10, 600/41. Former finished well clear. Toofan(S. Sunil), Murwara Princess (P. Naidu) 1-7, 600/40. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Sim Sim (S. Sunil), Fortune Teller (P. Naidu) 1-7, 600/40. Former trounced the latter by a distance.