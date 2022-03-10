Son Of A Gun claims main event

Son Of A Gun piloted by C.S. Jodha won the Byram N. Jeejeebhoy Trophy, the feature event of Thursday's (March 10) races here. The winner is owned by M/s. Arif A. Peerbhoy, K.H. Vaccha, Sunil S. Majithia, Mustafa M. Pardiwala & Ajay K. Arora. Narendra Lagad trains the winner.

1. SION F. NESSIM PLATE (DIV. II), (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: EYES ON THE PRIZE (R. Rupesh) 1, Between Friends (C.S. Jodha) 2, Seminole (Kirtish) 3 and Spiritual Rock (A. Gaikwad) 4. 5-1/2, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 11. 88s. ₹195 (w), 40, 19 and 14 (p). SHP: 59, FP: 1,740, Q: 354, Tanala: 13, 332 and 2,857. Favourite: Intense Belief. Owner & Trainer: Mr. Karthik Ganapathy.

2. J.P. VAZIFDAR TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: NORTHERN LIGHTS (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Magistero (Bhawani) 2 and Bold Legend (Kirtish) 3. 4-1/4 and 4-3/4. 2m 6. 86s. ₹15 (w), SHP: 29, FP: 111. Favourite: Northern Lights. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke, Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. & Mr. Bhupinder Singh. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. T.M. GOCULDAS PLATE (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: PRESIDENTIAL (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Multistarrer (C.S. Jodha) 2, Flaming Fire (Parmar) 3 and Polyneices (Zervan) 4. 1-3/4, 3 and 4. 1m 22. 52s. ₹13 (w), 12 and 17 (p). SHP: 25, FP: 23, Q: 35, Tanala: 62 and 23. Favourite: Presidential. Owners: Mr. Pallon S. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders' Farm Pvt Ltd, Mr. Raj H. Shroff rep. Stride Livestock Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Dinesh G. Vazirani, Miss. Soonu J. Davar, Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Chetan Shah. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. SION F. NESSIM PLATE (DIV. I) (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: MOONSHOT (Parmar) 1, Cherished (Kirtish) 2, Brilliant Light (Peter) 3 and Well Speaking (A. Prakash) 4. 3-1/2, 3/4 and 4-1/2. 1m 11. 94s. ₹89 (w), 19, 11 and 12 (p). SHP: 31, FP: 191, Q: 107, Tanala: 348 and 193. Favourite: Cherished. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke & Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Racing and Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

5. S.A. WAHID PLATE (1,800m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: FAIRMONT (Zervan) 1, Mascara (Kaviraj) 2, Verdandi (Neeraj) 3 and Beastia (Bhawani) 4. Not run: Caprifla. 3/4, Nose and 2. 1m 51. 80s. ₹36 (w), 14, 21 and 24 (p). SHP: 51, FP: 192, Q: 113, Tanala: 1,119 and 400. Favourite: Lord Byron. Owner: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Nosher Cama.

6. BYRAM N. JEEJEEBHOY TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms), 3-y-o only: SON OF A GUN (C.S. Jodha) 1, Mozelle (Neeraj) 2, Distinction (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Royal Manor (Nazil) 4. 9, 3-1/2 and 3-1/2. 1m 11. 29s. ₹18 (w), 13 and 21 (p). SHP: 27, FP: 72, Q: 47, Tanala: 89 and 26. Favourite: Son Of A Gun. Owners: M/s. Arif A. Peerbhoy, K.H. Vaccha, Sunil S. Majithia, Mustafa M. Pardiwala & Ajay K. Arora. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

7. RED BUTTONS PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: SUPERLEGGERA (Zervan) 1, Jetfire (Daman) 2, Cipher (Nazil) 3 and Dreams (Kirtish) 4. 4-3/4, Lnk and 1. 1m 10. 47s. ₹16 (w), 14, 28 and 226 (p). SHP: 138, FP: 320, Q: 277, Tanala: 4,887 and 8,377. Favourite: Superleggera. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt Ltd & Mr. Ashish Kiran Kapadia. Trainer: Shazaan Shah. Jackpot: 70%: ₹1,576 (257 tkts.), 30%: 303 (572 tkts.).

Treble: 1,042 (30 tkts.).

Super jackpot: 70%: 1,459 (38 tkts.), 30%: 340 (70 tkts.).