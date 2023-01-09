January 09, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Mumbai:

Son Of A Gun, Arcana and Mysterious Girl showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 9) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: My Treasure (Zameer) 39. Moved freely. Maysara (rb) 40. Urged.

800m: Mirae (rb) 53, 600/40. Pressed.

1000m: Snowfall (Sandesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/41. Moved well. Irish Gold (Mosin), Sorrento Secret (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Ashford (Mosin), Dashmesh Dancer (P. Vinod) 1-9, 800/56, 600/42. Former finished a distance ahead. Mozelle (A. Gaikwad) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Slightly urged. Liberation (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Urged. Portofino Bay (Sandesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Shaped well. Pyrrhus (C.S. Jodha), Fancy Nancy (V. Bunde) 1-9, 600/42. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level. Son Of A Gun (S. Chinoy) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Moved attractively.

1400m: My Princess (Sandesh) 1-39, 600/46. Urged.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Transcend (Zervan), Uzi (rb) and Fairuza (Joseph) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Arcana (Chouhan) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Pleased. Mysterious Girl (Nazil), IL Divino (Shahrukh) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Note the former. Moonlight Kiss (Mustakim) 1-10, 600/42. Jumped out well. Northbound (Zervan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well. Endeavour (Mansoor) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved well. Arbitrage (Gore), Outlander (Ajinkya) 1-11, 600/46. They were eased up. Ariyana Star (A. Gaikwad), Renaissance Art (rb) and Roll The Dice (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. First and second names finished well clear. M’sarrat (Gore), Hilad (Ajinkya) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43. They moved level freely.

Outer strip of the race track:

1000m: Blue God (Shelar), Giant King (Peter) 1-3, 800/50, 600/36. They moved level freely. Amare (Bhawani) 1-10, 600/40. Easy. Fiero/Bubbly Bellini (Peter), The Godfather (Shelar) 1-6, 800/53, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Alejandros (Bhawani), Aira (T. Atul) 1-4, 800/51, 600/36. Former was superior. Emerald Queen (Nazil) 1-2, 800/50, 600/37. Pressed. Diamondintherough (rb), Power Of Thor (Mustakim) 1-4, 800/51, 600/37. They were urged and ended level.

1200m: Excellent Gold (Mustakim), Yawar (rb) 1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level.

1400m: Tyrone Black (rb) 1-35, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well.