Something Royal claims the Queen Elizabeth Cup

January 27, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Something Royal (P. Ajeeth Kumar up) won the Queen Elizabeth Cup (1,600m), the main event of the races held here on Friday (Jan. 27). The winner is owned by Mr. A.C. Muthiah and trained by Sebastian.

1. ARASHIYAMA HANDICAP: CEDAR WOOD (Jagadeesh) 1, Full Of Surprise (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Windsor Walk (Yash Narredu) 3 and Sunday Warrior (Ramandeep) 4. Not run: Glorious Victory. 5-1/2, 1/2 and 3-3/4. 1m, 13.37s. Rs. 25 (w), 12, 13 and 14 (p), SHP: 30, FP: 87, Q: 51, Tla: 182.

Owner: Mr. B. Vijay. Trainer: Uthaiah.

2. PRINCE PRADEEP HANDICAP (Div. II): EMPRESS ROYAL (Farid Ansari) 1, Listen To Me (P.S. Kaviraj) 2, Santamarina Star (S.A. Amit) 3 and Presto Power (B. Dharshan) 4. 2-1/2, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 12.67s. Rs. 469 (w), 21, 12 and 19 (p), SHP: 53, FP; 582, Q: 177, Tla: 3,873.

Owner: Mr. A.L. Ramanathan. Trainer: N. Rupa.

3. PRINCE PERADEEP HANDICAP (Div. I): ADMIRAL SHAW (Inayat) 1, Choice (B. Dharshan) 2, Nightjar (Farid Ansari) 3 and Priceless Beauty (L.A. Rozario) 4. 1-3/4, 3/4 and 1. 1m, 12.86s. Rs. 44 (w), 12, 27 and 13 (p), SHP: 74, FP: 1,021, Q: 945, Tla: 2,296.

Owners: M/s. Sans Crantes Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. V.C. Narasimha Reddy. Trainer: Sebastian.

4. BECKET HANDICAP: WINDERMERE (S. Kamble) 1, Wellington (M.S. Deora) 2, Sonic Dash (Yash Narredu) 3 and Right Move (Neeraj) 4. 1, 3/4 and 2-3/4. 1m 38.25s. Rs. 23 (w), 10, 32 and 16 (p), SHP: 72, FP: 144, Q: 92, Tla: 369.

Owners: Mr. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, M/s. Jai Govind Stud Agricultural Farm, Mrs. Shahnaz Akhtar Peerbhoy & Mr. Ajaykumar Arora. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

5. QUEEN ELIZABETH CUP: SOMETHING SPECIAL (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Moriset (S. Saqlain) 2, Felix (Neeraj) 3 and Vinamrao (Manikandan) 4. Not run: Golden Warrior. 1-1/4, 4-1/4 and dist. 1m, 38.76s. Rs. 18 (w), 12, 12 and 10 (p), SHP: 33, FP: 28, Q: 24, Tla: 76.

Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Sebastian.

6. STUNNING HANDICAP: QUEENSTOWN (Likith Appu) 1, Kay Star (Neeraj) 2, Proud (A. Ayaz Khan) 3 and Constant Variable (M.S. Deora) 4. 3, 2-1/2 and nose. 59.02s. Rs. 17 (w), 14, 10 and 69 (p), SHP: 32, FP: 66, Q: 44, Tla: 1,080.

Owners: M/s. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm Pvt. Ltd & Mr. Hemant Dharmidharka. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

7. STAR OF GWALIOR HANDICAP: STAR FLING (Likith Appu) 1, Fiat Justitia (B. Dharshan) 2. Preakness (Yash Narredu) 3 and Royal Mayfair (Farid Ansari) 4. 2, nose and 1/2. 1m, 053s. Rs. 80 (w), 23, 19 and 10 (p), SHP: 22, FP: 1,071, Q: 268, Tla: 1,004.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

Jackpot: Rs. 3,837 (29 tkts), Runner-up: 107 (445 tkts), Mini Jkt: 719 (48 tkts), Tr (i): 15,484, (2 tkts), (ii): 301 (156 tkts).