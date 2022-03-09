Soloist wins Mirza Zunnur Ahmed Memorial Trophy

March 09, 2022 19:20 IST

Trainer R.H. Sequeira’s Soloist (Akshay Kumar up) won the Mirza Zunnur Ahmed Memorial Trophy, the feature event of Wednesday’s (Mar. 9) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Gurpal Singh, Mr. N.P. Sharma & Mr. Alluri Ajay Kumar.

1. PLAY.HYDRACES.COM PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): BELLAGIO (C. Umesh) 1, Resurgence (Surya Prakash) 2, Desert Sultan (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Sweet Dancer (Akshay Kumar) 4. 2, 2 and Sh. 1m, 29.11s. ₹21 (w), 12, 36 and 17 (p). SHP: 140, THP: 46, SHW: 15 and 94, FP: 447, Q: 360, Tanala: 1,927. Favourite: Bellagio. Owners: Mr. M. Ramakrishna Reddy, Mr. Bharat Venkat Epur & Mrs. Marietta Frances Goretti Beard. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

2. MILL REEF PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MORIOR INVICTUS (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Salisbury (C. Umesh) 2, Coming Home (D.S. Deora) 3 and Gurbaaz (Afroz Khan) 4. 3/4, 2 and Sh. 1m, 28.47s. ₹50 (w), 18, 14 and 19 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 97, SHW: 29 and 13, FP: 127, Q: 69, Tanala: 698. Favourite: Salisbury. Owners: Mr. Premanand Sugandhi & Md. Sultan. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

3. ROYAL SELECT PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III): LOCH STELLA (R.S. Jodha) 1, Aibak (Surya Prakash) 2, Classy Dame (Nakhat Singh) 3 and First In Line (Khurshad Alam) 4. Not run: Berkeley. 3-1/2, Sh and 4-1/4. 1m, 14.65s. ₹38 (w), 13, 12 and 14 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 81, SHW: 26 and 10, FP: 81, Q: 37, Tanala: 419. Favourite: Aibak. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

4. GALILEO PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): THUNDER ROAD (Akshay Kumar) 1, Sea Wolf (B. Nikhil) 2, Soul Empress (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Linewiler (R. Ajinkya) 4. Not run: Silver Set. 2-1/2, Hd and 1/2. 1m, 14.20s. ₹21 (w), 12, 45 and 28 (p). SHP: 88, THP: 56, SHW: 15, 93, FP: 224, Q: 149, Tanala: 984. Favourite: Thunder Road. Owners: Mr. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah, Mr. Sureshbabu Daggubati & Mr. Venkatesh Daggubati. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

5. MIRZA ZUNNUR AHMED MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): SOLOIST (Akshay Kumar) 1, DRD (Gaurav Singh) 2, Just Incredible (Aneel) 3 and Angel Tesoro (B.R. Kumar) 4. 5-1/2, 3/4 and Sh. 1m, 26.55s. ₹48 (w), 19, 99 and 87 (p). SHP: 241, THP: 96, SHW: 27 and 150, FP: 1,390, Q: 568, Tanala: 10,001. Favourite: Bugsy. Owners: Mr. Gurpal Singh, Mr N.P. Sharma & Mr. Alluri Ajay Kumar. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

6. ROYAL SELECT PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III): VISION OF ROSE (Santosh Raj) 1, My Master (R.S. Jodha) 2, That’s My Way (Surya Prakash) 3 and Horse O’ War (P. Gaddam) 4. 6-3/4, Hd and Nk. 1m, 14.30s. ₹19 (w), 12, 14 and 34 (p). SHP: 45, THP: 79, SHW: 18 and 26, FP: 98, Q: 69, Tanala: 738. Favourite: Vision Of Rose. Owner: Mr. Maddali Sai Kumar. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹8,339 (25 tkts.) & 30%: 1,258 (71 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: 2,232 (27 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 979 (28 tkts.), (ii) 449 (118 tkts.).