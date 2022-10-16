Soccer-Chelsea maintain run as Mount scores twice in win at Villa

Mason Mount lifts Chelsea to 2-1 win over Club America in Vegas friendly. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@ChelseaFC

Graham Potter's impressive start as Chelsea manager continued as Mason Mount's double gave his side a 2-0 victory at struggling Aston Villa on Sunday.

Chelsea are unbeaten in six games since Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and the win at Villa was their fifth in a row in all competitions.

They were given a helping hand by their hosts on Sunday with Mount cashing in on a horribly misguided defensive header by Tyrone Mings in the sixth minute.

Villa responded well and created several good chances before the break but were frustrated by Chelsea's keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who made a series of saves including a miraculous one to deny Danny Ings an equaliser.

Any hope of Villa salvaging something from the game disappeared in the 65th minute when Mount's dipping free kick deceived keeper Emiliano Martinez.

Victory left Chelsea in fourth place with 19 points from nine games, four behind London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Villa are 16th, one point above the relegation zone.