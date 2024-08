India’s Jabez Naveen Kumar took out Hong Kong’s Kai Nam Pang in the group stage of the IBSF World under-17 boys’ snooker championship at KSBA here on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu youngster Jabez, who won bronze in the National sub-junior championship last year, came into his own after losing the first frame.

Poland’s Michał Szubarczyk showed his class with a comfortable 85-28, 98-11, 74-20 win over India’s Bhavya Pipaliya. Szubarczyk, 13, was barely tested as he racked up big breaks to dismantle his opponent.

Riley Powell of Wales, who shocked former World Championship runner-up Kyren Wilson in the 2023 Snooker Shoot Out, coasted past India’s Aarav Sancheti.

The results: Group stage: Riley Powell (Wal) bt Aarav Sancheti (Ind) 52-7, 61-28, 98-0; Mohammed Mustafa (Ind) bt Lennart Tomei (Ger) 68-34, 57-36, 30-65; Ziyad Alqabbani (KSA) bt Hassan Ali Amanulla (SL) 63-24, 74-18, 74-36; Jabez Naveen Kumar (Ind) bt Kai Nam Pang (HKG) 35-65, 54-27, 71-39, 65-45; Sky Chan (HKG) bt Krzysztof Czapnik (Pol) 29-67, 72-29, 62-6, 76-6; Christian Richter (Ger) bt Sham Alwin (Ind) 65-15, 84-21, 93-11; Lomnaw Issarangkun (Thai) bt Abdullah Alqabbani (KSA) 64-6, 71-1, 76-0; Paul Arthur Jeroch (Ger) bt Abdulaziz Alsawad (KSA) 51-31, 61-24, 66-15; Michał Szubarczyk (Pol) bt Bhavya Pipaliya (Ind) 85-28, 98-11, 74-20.