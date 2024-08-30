Snooker: Michal Szubarczyk to meet Alexander Widau in the finals

Poland’s Michal Szubarczyk defeated Iran’s Tirdad Azadipour in a tense IBSF World under-21 snooker championship semifinal at the KSBA here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michal, 13, relied on exceptional safety play to edge out 20-year-old Azadipour.

The match went the distance, with Michal getting the job done by potting a few colours in the deciding ninth frame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Azadipour’s tendency to go for broke on tough pots produced some highlights, but was not enough to stop the composed Michal.

Michal will face Germany’s Alexander Widau in the final on Saturday.

The results (semifinals): Alexander Widau (Ger) bt Lomnaw Issarangkun (Thai) 67-59, 43-68, 46-73, 104-28, 41-56, 81-6, 61-8, 69-24; Michal Szubarczyk (Pol) bt Tirdad Azadipour (Irn) 24-76, 97-0, 34-59, 67-47, 58-49, 74-37, 41-88, 46-57, 48-24.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.