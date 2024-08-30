ADVERTISEMENT

Snooker: Michal Szubarczyk to meet Alexander Widau in the finals

Published - August 30, 2024 11:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Michal Szubarczyk defeats Tirdad Azadipour in tense IBSF World under-21 snooker semifinal, advances to face Alexander Widau in final

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal

Poland’s Michal Szubarczyk defeated Iran’s Tirdad Azadipour in a tense IBSF World under-21 snooker championship semifinal at the KSBA here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michal, 13, relied on exceptional safety play to edge out 20-year-old Azadipour.

The match went the distance, with Michal getting the job done by potting a few colours in the deciding ninth frame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Azadipour’s tendency to go for broke on tough pots produced some highlights, but was not enough to stop the composed Michal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Michal will face Germany’s Alexander Widau in the final on Saturday.

The results (semifinals): Alexander Widau (Ger) bt Lomnaw Issarangkun (Thai) 67-59, 43-68, 46-73, 104-28, 41-56, 81-6, 61-8, 69-24; Michal Szubarczyk (Pol) bt Tirdad Azadipour (Irn) 24-76, 97-0, 34-59, 67-47, 58-49, 74-37, 41-88, 46-57, 48-24.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US