Snooker: Michal Szubarczyk to meet Alexander Widau in the finals

Michal Szubarczyk defeats Tirdad Azadipour in tense IBSF World under-21 snooker semifinal, advances to face Alexander Widau in final

Published - August 30, 2024 11:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal

Poland’s Michal Szubarczyk defeated Iran’s Tirdad Azadipour in a tense IBSF World under-21 snooker championship semifinal at the KSBA here on Friday.

Michal, 13, relied on exceptional safety play to edge out 20-year-old Azadipour.

The match went the distance, with Michal getting the job done by potting a few colours in the deciding ninth frame.

Azadipour’s tendency to go for broke on tough pots produced some highlights, but was not enough to stop the composed Michal.

Michal will face Germany’s Alexander Widau in the final on Saturday.

The results (semifinals): Alexander Widau (Ger) bt Lomnaw Issarangkun (Thai) 67-59, 43-68, 46-73, 104-28, 41-56, 81-6, 61-8, 69-24; Michal Szubarczyk (Pol) bt Tirdad Azadipour (Irn) 24-76, 97-0, 34-59, 67-47, 58-49, 74-37, 41-88, 46-57, 48-24.

