March 04, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

BANGKOK

India’s Anupama Ramachandran won the under-21 title in the world women’s snooker championships here on Saturday, with a 79-13, 61-63, 31-76, 83-55, 53-42 victory over Ploychompoo Laokiatphong of Thailand in the final.

Anupama, who is coached by former International S.A. Saleem at the Saleem Snooker Academy in Chennai, had earlier won the World Cup with Amee Kamani.

