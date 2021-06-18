Sneh pays homage to her father with fine debut

18 June 2021 11:35 IST

After making her Test debut count, Sneh Rana dedicated her success to her father, who passed away two months ago.

“It was an emotional moment for me, as he wanted to see me play for India again,” she said at a virtual press conference from Bristol. “Whatever I have done, or will do in the future, I will dedicate it to him.”

The 27-year-old off-spinner showed there was much she could offer to the Indian team. On her first day in Test cricket, she took three wickets and played a key role in bringing the visitors back into the game.

Sneh was returning to the senior squad five years after India’s second T20I against Sri Lanka at Ranchi. “People think it is difficult to make a comeback in women’s cricket,” she said. “I feel I could have inspired a few not to give up.”

