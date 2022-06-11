Smashing Blue wins Racing Patrons Trophy

R.H. Sequeira-trained Smashing Blue (Akshay Kumar up), won the Racing Patrons Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (June 11). The winner is owned by Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Jockey Trevor won three races for the day.

The results:

1. GUINDY PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over: BLACK WHIZZ (Suraj) 1, Habanero (A. Prakash) 2, Altamonte (Vivek) 3 and Fierce Fighter (Arshad) 4. Not run: Light Of Love and Jan Zizka. 4, Shd and 1. 1m 14.53s. ₹14 (w), 11, 16 and 26 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 45, FP: 53, Q: 52, Trinella: 256 and 128, Exacta: 661 and 230. Favourite: Black Whizz. Owner: Mr. Syed Muheeb. Trainer: Rajendra Singh.

2. MOONLIGHT ROMANCE PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (terms): TRANQUILO (Trevor) 1, Rapidus (Akshay K) 2, Queen Envied (Anjar) 3 and Black Eagle (Sandesh) 4. Not run: Worldly Wise. 2-1/4, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 26.45s. ₹28 (w), 11, 14 and 34 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 63, FP: 219, Q: 78, Trinella: 1,697 and 1,110, Exacta: 3,379 and 446. Favourite: Black Eagle. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal, Mr. Gautam Aggarwal & Mr. Arjun Mangalorkar. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

3. ADMIRAL HENRY JOHN ROUS TROPHY (1,800m), rated 40 to 65: PISSARRO (Trevor) 1, Ladida (C.S. Jodha) 2, Starry Wind (A. Prakash) 3 and Silvarius (S. John) 4. 3-1/2, 10 and 3-3/4. 1m 51.97s. ₹15 (w), 14 and 10 (p), SHP: 22, THP: 34, FP: 25, Q: 15, Trinella: 117 and 106. Favourite: Pissarro. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

4. RACING PATRONS TROPHY (1,200m), rated 80 & above: SMASHING BLUE (Akshay K) 1, Golden Oaks (Salman K) 2, Augustus Caesar (A. Prakash) 3 and Automatic (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 4-1/2, 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 12.24s. ₹18 (w), 12 and 16 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 31, FP: 46, Q: 24, Trinella: 128 and 97, Exacta: 258 and 132. Favourite: Smashing Blue. Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

5. POONAWALLA STUD PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: KENSINGTON COURT (Trevor) 1, Tactical Command (Dhanu S) 2, Thousand Words (Akshay K) 3 and Grey Channel (Khurshad) 4. 1-3/4, 6-1/4 and 1. 1m 12.30s. ₹27 (w), 13, 16 and 17 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 40, FP: 202, Q: 120, Trinella: 424 and 163, Exacta: 4,315 and 3,493. Favourite: Kensington Court. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt Ltd & Mr. Rajan Aggarwal. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

6. PENDRAGON PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: SILVERITA (Sandesh) 1, Belvedere (Akshay K) 2, Lauterbrunnen (Rajesh K) 3 and Mitsuro (J.H. Arul) 4. Not run: Ashwa Yudhvir. 3-1/2, 1 and 1-1/4. 1m 26.98s. ₹21 (w), 10, 12 and 25 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 49, FP: 45, Q: 29, Trinella: 260 and 168, Exacta: 403 and 108. Favourite: Silverita. Owners: Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta & Mr. Sanjay Datta Gupta. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

7. GUINDY PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over: ACASTER (Vivek) 1, Anne Boleyn (A. Prakash) 2, Extraordinary (Ajeet K) 3 and Tiger Returns (A. Imran) 4. 3-1/4, 2-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m 14.00s. ₹74 (w), 24, 16 and 134 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 256, FP: 821, Q: 318, Trinella: 47,256, Exacta: 35,974 and 10,278. Favourite: Tiger Returns. Owner: Mr. Roopesh S. Trainer: Warren Singh.

Jackpot: ₹699 (117 tkts); Runner-up: 28 (1,262 tkts); Treble (i): 94 (73 tkts); (ii): 446 (38 tkts).