Smart video editing revolutionises sports watching

For the hard core tennis followers it is no trouble staying awake all night and follow the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek execute their magic at the US Open in New York. For the rest of the fans, there is Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to offer highlights and player interviews in short clips on the internet, in real time.

“Manually editing the videos is a painful exercise and time consuming. Through AI and ML, short clips are generated automatically and posted on social platforms, helping the broadcasters engage with their fans a lot more than ever before”, said the co-founder and CEO of VideoVerse, Vinayak Shrivastav, in an interaction with The Hindu.

For instance, in tennis, through ball and player tracking, court mapping, face and image recognition, audio interpretations, player reactions, crowd reactions, a bunch of highlights are generated for aces, drop shots, double faults, passing shots, and even a broken racquet.

The smart video editing platform also identifies “best rally”, by monitoring the length of time from serve to the conclusion of the point.

“Highlight packages are ready within 15 minutes of the conclusion of a match, resulting in 80% saving on cost’’, said Vinayak.

The beauty of the whole automated exercise is that it is error free and the end clips are bite-sized for one to five minute duration, published instantaneously on various social platforms, engaging the viewers and initiating conversations.

Vinayak explains that the technology is utilised across various games like football, cricket, kabaddi, kho kho, athletics apart from tennis.

“Cricket is growing fast in the US”, said Vinayak, whose global company has offices in USA, UK, Singapore with an overall staff of 180.

What has already been achieved through smart video editing technology may be mind-blowing, considering the fact that hundreds of hours of footage is analysed real time to generate appropriate content that is devoured up by millions around the world, but Vinayak takes one’s breath away by saying that the technology has only reached 1% of its potential.

There is constant innovation and the sports fans can relax and look ahead to spectacular progress, helping them consume sports action at their convenience, and answering to all their demands.

So what if you miss “live” coverage of your favourite match, there is technology to keep you informed and entertained in real time, helping you keep pace with all the connoisseurs of sports.