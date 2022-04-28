Siva Sridhar picks up a rich haul 

Srihari Nataraj adds three more golds to his tally

Jain University swimmer Siva Sridhar shone bright by picking up a total of nine medals in the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) here on Thursday. Sridhar, with seven golds and two silvers, emerged as the most successful athlete of the games.

Teammate Srihari Nataraj won two gold medals on Thursday, in the 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke.

The results: Swimming (finals): Men: 100m freestyle: Srihari Nataraj (Jain) 50.98s (NMR, Old: 53.01s, Rudransh Mishra, 2020) 50m backstroke: Srihari Nataraj (Jain) 26.10s (NMR, Old: 27.43s, Siddhant Sejwal, 2020); 100m breaststroke: Danush Suresh (Anna) 1:03.36s (NMR, Old: 1:06.30s, Ansh Arora, 2020); 4x200m freestyle: Jain (Srihari Nataraj, Sanjay Jayakrishnan, Siva Sridhar, Raj Relekar) 8:06.87 (NMR, Old: 8:16.04s, Panjab, 2020). Football: Group stage: Women: Vidyasagar bt Annamalai 3-0. Tennis: Group stage: Men: Kurukshetra bt Jain 2-1 (Rishi Reddy bt Varun Sharma 7-6(3), 6-3; Rohan Mittal bt Sai G 6-0, 6-0; Rohan Mittal & Varun Sharma bt Udit Pathak & Rishi Reddy 7-5, 6-0).

Hockey (group): Men: Bangalore bt Savitribai Phule 1-0.