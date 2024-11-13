Sinner beats Fritz again in rematch of U.S. Open final, Medvedev back in contention at ATP Finals

The soccer-like “Ole” chants. The vast array of fans dressed in his theme colour of orange. The banners and signs — one of which declared, “Sinner for president.”

Late in the second set of his victory over Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals on Tuesday (November 12, 2024), Jannik Sinner used all the adulation in his home country to his advantage.

When the top-ranked player produced a backhand passing shot up the line while on the run, he held his finger up to his ear to encourage the crowd to cheer louder.

“I read a little bit where he was playing and I just tried to pass him somehow because if not, it would have been a very easy volley for him,” Sinner said. “The crowd is helping me a lot. This is a very special occasion for me.

“I’ve always liked playing at home. If you like the fans and the people supporting you, it’s a big help,” Sinner added.

Sinner made it two wins in two matches before his home fans at the finals, beating Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in a rematch of the U.S. Open final that the Italian also won in straight sets.

Sinner turned up his intensity when it mattered most. He survived a marathon service game midway through the first set then broke his American opponent with a huge forehand up the line on his first set point.

During and after the match, the crowd inside Inalpi arena chanted, “Ole, Ole, Ole; Sin-ner, Sin-ner.”

Sinner saved the only break point that he faced and nearly matched Fritz with six aces to the American’s seven.

But Fritz tested Sinner over two close sets and thought his performance was a step up from the U.S. Open final.

“There’s a lot of positives I can take out of it,” Fritz said. “For all of the match, I didn’t feel overwhelmed. I felt like I was right there.”

Sinner, who beat Alex de Minaur in his opening match at the season-ending event for the top eight players, improved to 23-1 in his last five tournaments.

Earlier, Daniil Medvedev moved back into contention with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over De Minaur following a temper tantrum in his previous match.

Medvedev didn’t face a single break point and was generally much sharper than in his straight-set loss to Fritz on Sunday — during which he smashed his racket and lost his cool twice.

Sinner leads the group while Fritz and Medvedev are next with one win each. De Minaur, who is making his debut at finals, lost both of his opening matches.

The top two finishers from each round-robin group advance to the semifinals.

On Thursday (November 14, 2024), Medvedev faces Sinner and De Minaur plays Fritz in the final matches of the group.

In the other group on Monday (November 11, 2024), Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud beat Andrey Rublev and Carlos Alcaraz, respectively.

Sinner is playing at home for the first time since it was announced before his U.S. Open title that he tested positive in two separate drug tests this year.

A decision to clear Sinner of wrongdoing was appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in September. A final ruling in the case is expected early next year.

Medvedev won the finals in 2020 — the last edition held in London.