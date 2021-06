Hyderabad

20 June 2021 23:01 IST

The legendary Milkha Singh was a great inspiration to generations of Indian athletes, said P.V. Sindhu.

Sindhu said she had spent some time with him at an awards ceremony and shared thoughts on the contemporary sports scenario. “He was such a humble person despite his stature. It was an unforgettable meeting and it is sad that he is no longer with us,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising