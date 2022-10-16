Sindhu waxes eloquent on Jwala’s ‘excellent academy’

International-standard facilities, coaching staff, ambience come in for high praise from champion shuttler

G. Jwala, P.V. Sindhu and Dronacharya S.M. Arif at the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

International-standard facilities, coaching staff, ambience come in for high praise from champion shuttler

It was a ‘meeting of hearts’ when World championship medallists P.V. Sindhu and G. Jwala met on a Sunday morning at the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence here.

Sindhu was “really happy to meet Jwala, one of her best friends for a long time”.

She extends wholehearted support and speaks straight from the heart always,” Sindhu said.

One of the biggest in India

Sindhu was also all praise for Jwala’s academy. “I played here a long time back and am delighted with the international-standard facilities at the academy. Given the 14 courts, I think it must be one of the biggest in India run by a player. Importantly, they have very good coaches monitored by Dronacharya S.M. Arif sir,” Sindhu told The Hindu.

“I would love to train here. It is always better to train at different venues and the best part of the Jwala Academy is it also helps players get used to the drift factor which is so important at the highest level,” the former World champion said.

“No doubt, camps and more tournaments should be held at such facilities too,” Sindhu said.

“Having played here I can vouch for the quality of the courts and lighting. The ambience too is superb,” said Sindhu, who returned to training only a few days ago after an injury forced her to skip the circuit for a while.

Immediate target

“Hoping to be fit for the BWF World Tour Finals and make a mark if I qualify for that by remaining in the top eight in the world,” Sindhu added.

Jwala and Arif were confident of Sindhu being at her best very soon and averred she would come back with the gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics.