Sindhu, Prannoy advance to pre-quarterfinals of Swiss Open

March 23, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - Basel

Two-time Olympic medallist and fourth seed P.V. Sindhu too made a positive start to her title defence, beating Jenjira Stadelmann of Switzerland.

PTI

P.V. Sindhu defends title by beating Jenjira Stadelmann of Switzerland in Swiss Open Super 300. | file photo | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

Star Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy beat All England Championships finalist Shi Yu Qi of China to storm into the men's singles pre-quarterfinals at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here.

World number 9 Prannoy continued his good run as he recovered from a second game slump to notch up a 21-17 19-21 21-17 win over Shi Yu Qi, who is a 2018 world championships silver medallist, in the men's singles opening round.

Two-time Olympic medallist and fourth seed P.V. Sindhu too made a positive start to her title defence, beating Jenjira Stadelmann of Switzerland 21-9 21-16 in a lop-sided opening round of women's singles.

Mr. Prannoy will next face France's Christo Popov, while Ms. Sindhu will take on 20-year-old Indonesian Putri Kusuma Wardani, who was part of the gold medal winning team of the 2022 Asia Team Championships.

Also in action on Thursday will be Kidambi Srikanth against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu. National champion Mithun Manjunath takes on Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei and second seeded men's pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Taiwanese pair of Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee.

