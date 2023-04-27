ADVERTISEMENT

Sindhu, Prannoy advance, Srikanth bows out of Asia Championships

April 27, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Dubai

Besides Sindhu, India's ace men's singles shuttler H.S. Prannoy battled his way into the quarterfinals but it was curtains for compatriot Kidambi Srikanth

PTI

India’s Prannoy H. S. | Photo Credit: AP

Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu sailed into the quarterfinals of the women's singles event at the Badminton Asia Championships with a straight game win over China's Han Yue here on April 27.

Besides Sindhu, India's ace men's singles shuttler H.S. Prannoy battled his way into the quarterfinals but it was curtains for compatriot Kidambi Srikanth.

While Prannoy, seeded eighth, had to battle it out for an hour and two minutes to prevail over Indonesian Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 16-21 21-5 18-21 in a round of 16 match, Srikanth was shown the door by fourth seeded Japanese Kodai Naraoka 14-21 22-20 9-21.

Prannoy will next play Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan.

Sindhu was at her lethal best as she took just 33 minutes to beat Yue 21-12 21-15 in a round of 16 match.

Eighth seed Sindhu will next play second seed An Se Young of Korea.

In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy entered the quarterfinals after the fourth seeded Korean pair of Seo Seung Jae Chae Yu Jung handed the Indians a walkover.

The Indian duo will next meet Indonesian pair of Dejan Ferdinansyah-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja.

However, it was curtains for B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa from the mixed doubles as thy lost 15-21 17-21.

Sixth seeded Indian pair of Sankireddy and Chirag Shetty also progressed to the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event with a convincing 21-13 21-11 win over Jin Yong and Na Sung Seung.

The Indian combination will take on third seeded Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

