India’s P.V. Sindhu will not take part in the upcoming World badminton championships to be held in Tokyo from August 28 after suffering a stress fracture on the left ankle. Confirming this to The Hindu on Saturday, Sindhu’s father P.V. Ramana said she first suffered the injury during the quarterfinal of the recent Birmingham Commonwealth Games. “She played in the semifinals despite severe pain before eventually going on to win the gold with a heavily strapped ankle,” he said. The 27-year-old Sindhu, winner of five medals in the Worlds including a gold, will now be closely monitored during the recovery phase. “It is disappointing to miss the Worlds, especially given the kind of form Sindhu is in after winning the Singapore Open and the CWG gold. But, these things are not in our hands,” Ramana added. “The focus will be more on recovery and we will be targeting the Denmark and Paris Opens in mid-October,” he said.