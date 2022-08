Sinatra, Empress Eternal, Golden Marina and Demerara impress

August 27, 2022 17:51 IST

Sinatra, Empress Eternal, Golden Marina and Demerara impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Aug. 27).

Outer sand: 600m: Royal Mayfair (rb) 43. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 43.5. Easy. Senora Bianca (rb) 43. Fiat Justitia (rb), Kings Show (Ram Nandan) 45. Nagada (Khet Singh) 44.5. Easy. Nightjar (rb) 46.5. Lady Luck (Khet Singh) 47. Be Calm (rb) 44. Reign Of Terror (rb) 45. Rule Of Emperors (rb) 43. Easy. Sasakwa (Farid Ansari) 41. In fine condition. Royal Aristocrat (rb) 44.5. Priceless Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 43.5. Pacific (rb) 43.5. Sheer Elegance (rb) 43.5. Beauty Of The Turf (Rajendra Singh) 44. Streek (rb) 42. Fit for the fray. Majestic Charmer (rb) 44. Windsor Walk (S. Kabdhar) 42.5. Extended. Wood Art (rb), Ms Boss (Khet Singh) 42.5. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 37.5. Speedy. Cedar Wood (Khet Singh) 44. Despacito (rb) 42.5.

800m: Hallucinate (rb) 56, 600/43. Moved well. Augusta (rb), Amendment (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. They finished together. Lordship (rb), Royal Symbol (rb) 59, 600/44.5. They were easy. Skylight (rb) 1-0, 600/46.5. Easy. Platini (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Choir (rb) 58, 600/43. Fit. Karadeniz (Rajendra Singh) 56, 600/42.5. Strodeout well. Night Haunt (rb) 58.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Proposed (Khet Singh) 57, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Kings Walk (S. Kabdhar), Berrettini (rb) 55, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Illustrious Ruler (rb) 59.5, 600/44. Urged. Aretha (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Well in hand. Annexed (S. Kabdhar), Zaneta (Koshi Kumar) 57, 600/42.5. They finished together. Alexandre Dumas (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Wah Ms Zara (rb) 56, 600/43. Moved well. Prince Purple (Farhan Alam) 57, 600/43.5. Good. Masterpiece (rb) 56.5, 600/43. Worked well. Ashwa Dev (K.V. Baskar), Namaqua (Manikandan) 57.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length in front. Cotton Hall (rb) 1-1.5, 600/47.5. Zucardi (rb) 56.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Air Marshall (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Gatlin (rb) 56, 600/43.5. Worked well. Angel Heart (rb) 57, 600/42. Moved well. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 58, 600/43.5. Handy. Golden Marina (rb) 54.5, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Star Romance (rb) 56, 600/40.5. Pushed in the last part. Glorious Sunshine (rb) 54, 600/40.5. Impressed. Mystic Zlatan (K.V. Baskar), Grandiose (Manikandan) 54, 600/40. They pleased. Stern Maiden (K.V. Baskar) 1-13.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47.

1000m: Empress Eternal (Farid Ansari) 1-10.5, 800/54, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Catelyn (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. Easy. Sinatra (Koshi Kumar), Star Symbol (S. Kabdhar) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42. Former showed out. Feni (rb), Mayflower (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/46. They finished together. Abilitare (rb), Carnoustie (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45.5. Latter finished three lengths in front. Amarone (rb), Daiyamondo (rb) 1-10.5, 800/58, 600/45. Former started and finished four lengths in front. Demerara (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. MSG Fantasy (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. Moved freely. Full Of Surprise (Ram Nandan) 1-12.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. Handy. Suparakiga (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44.5. Amore (rb) 1-8, 800/57, 600/44.5. Eased up. Dun It Again (Ram Nandan) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Easy. Trump Baby (rb), Protea (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/45. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Serenity Princess (rb) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43.

1200m: Divina (C. Brisson) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Magnetism (rb) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1000m: Sporting Spirit (C. Brisson), Magical Wave (Ram Nandan), Angavai (A.M. Alam) 1-5.12. They jumped out smartly. Torbert (rb), Kaamla (rb) 1-5.73. They jumped out well, former finished four lengths ahead. Jawai (C. Brisson), Choice (A.M. Alam), Maranello (Ram Nandan) 1-6.77. The trio took a good jump. Rays Of Sun (rb), Renegade (Koshi Kumar), Sweet Fragrance (Khet Singh) 1-3.62. Rays Of Sun finished well in front. Sunny Isles (Ram Nandan), Kundavai (A.M. Alam) 1-3.40. They jumped out well and the former finished five lengths ahead. Rhiannon (Khet Singh), Pappa Rich (rb), Trending Princess (Koshi Kumar) 1-5.91. They finished level. Fast Play (Koshi Kumar), Regal Kid (rb), Lady Blazer (Khet Singh) 1-10.61. They took a level jump.