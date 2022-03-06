Sport

Sinatra, Be Calm, Sonic Dash, and Thunderclap please

Sinatra, Be Calm, Sonic Dash and Thunderclap pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (March. 6).

Outer sand: 1200m: Magic Moment (M.S. Deora), Supreme Angel (Santosh G) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths in front.

Inner sand: 800m: Wild Passion (Shyam Kumar) 58, 600/44. Shaped well. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 56, 600/39.5. In fine nick. Majestic Charmer (Shyam Kumar) , Royal Mayfair (Farid Ansari) 56.5, 600/40.5. They worked well. Thunderclap (N. Jodha) 52, 600/39. In fine trim. Bella Amor (Farid Ansari) 56, 600/39.5. Pushed in the last part. Gold Breeze (rb), Royal Glamour (rb) 1-3, 600/46. Rubirosa (rb), Cheval Blanc (Md. Feroze) 1-1, 600/47.5.

1000m: Royal Treasure (Farid Ansari) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/39. Moved well. Sinatra (Shahar Babu), Star Fling (rb) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40.5. Former moved under the whip and finished two lengths in front. Lordship (rb), Be Calm (Koshi Kumar) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/39. Latter showed out. Gatlin (rb), Fine Future (Shahar Babu) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40.5. They were extended and the former finished Two lengths in front. Sonic Dash (Yash Narredu), Alexander (M. Bhaskar) 1-6, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. They moved impressively. Palsy Walsy (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Wood Art (K. Lakhan), Dream Run (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Autumn Shower (rb), Cedar Wood (K. Lakhan) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44. They were urged and the former finished three lengths in front. Golden Kingdom (N. Jodha), Selena G (M.S. Deora) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former moved well and finished four lengths in front.

1200m: Azeria (rb) 1-30, 800/1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Walking Brave (Yash Narredu) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41.5. Moved well. Rays Of Sun (K. Lakhan)1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-32.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

Noted on Saturday (Mar. 5)

Inner sand: 600m: First Bloom (Farid Ansari) 40.5. Good. Hallucinate Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 40.5. Big Treasure (rb, Angel Heart (P. Sai Kumar) 45. They were easy and level.

800m: Lady Luck (Shahar Babu), Fabulous Show (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Anastasia (Yash Narredu) 52, 600/39. Pleased.

1000m: Perfect Support (rb)1-12, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Empress Eternal (Shyam Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/42.5. Moved on the bit. Price Striker (rb), Sprit Of Zion (Ramandeep) 1-8, 800/54.5. 600/41.5. They worked well. Decisive (Shahar Babu) 1-9, 800/56, 600/41.5. Handy. Queen Of Fame (Ramandeep), Icy River (rb) 1-7, 800/55, 600/43. A fit pair.

1200m: Radical Review (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Easy. Eagle Prince (Farid Ansari) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved attractively. Renegade (Koshi Kumar) 1-32, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Bay Of Naples (rb), Artic Star (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/56, 600/43.5. They are in fine condition. Apsara Star (P. Vikram) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Branka (Shahar Babu) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 800/52, 600/38.5. Impressed.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2022 10:33:37 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/sinatra-be-calm-sonic-dash-and-thunderclap-please/article65199280.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY