Sinatra, Be Calm, Sonic Dash, and Thunderclap please

March 06, 2022 22:31 IST

March 06, 2022 22:31 IST

Sinatra, Be Calm, Sonic Dash and Thunderclap pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (March. 6).

Outer sand: 1200m: Magic Moment (M.S. Deora), Supreme Angel (Santosh G) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 800/58, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths in front.

Inner sand: 800m: Wild Passion (Shyam Kumar) 58, 600/44. Shaped well. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 56, 600/39.5. In fine nick. Majestic Charmer (Shyam Kumar) , Royal Mayfair (Farid Ansari) 56.5, 600/40.5. They worked well. Thunderclap (N. Jodha) 52, 600/39. In fine trim. Bella Amor (Farid Ansari) 56, 600/39.5. Pushed in the last part. Gold Breeze (rb), Royal Glamour (rb) 1-3, 600/46. Rubirosa (rb), Cheval Blanc (Md. Feroze) 1-1, 600/47.5.

1000m: Royal Treasure (Farid Ansari) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/39. Moved well. Sinatra (Shahar Babu), Star Fling (rb) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40.5. Former moved under the whip and finished two lengths in front. Lordship (rb), Be Calm (Koshi Kumar) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/39. Latter showed out. Gatlin (rb), Fine Future (Shahar Babu) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40.5. They were extended and the former finished Two lengths in front. Sonic Dash (Yash Narredu), Alexander (M. Bhaskar) 1-6, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. They moved impressively. Palsy Walsy (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Wood Art (K. Lakhan), Dream Run (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Autumn Shower (rb), Cedar Wood (K. Lakhan) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44. They were urged and the former finished three lengths in front. Golden Kingdom (N. Jodha), Selena G (M.S. Deora) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. Former moved well and finished four lengths in front.

1200m: Azeria (rb) 1-30, 800/1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Walking Brave (Yash Narredu) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41.5. Moved well. Rays Of Sun (K. Lakhan)1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-32.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

Noted on Saturday (Mar. 5)

Inner sand: 600m: First Bloom (Farid Ansari) 40.5. Good. Hallucinate Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 40.5. Big Treasure (rb, Angel Heart (P. Sai Kumar) 45. They were easy and level.

800m: Lady Luck (Shahar Babu), Fabulous Show (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Anastasia (Yash Narredu) 52, 600/39. Pleased.

1000m: Perfect Support (rb)1-12, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Empress Eternal (Shyam Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/42.5. Moved on the bit. Price Striker (rb), Sprit Of Zion (Ramandeep) 1-8, 800/54.5. 600/41.5. They worked well. Decisive (Shahar Babu) 1-9, 800/56, 600/41.5. Handy. Queen Of Fame (Ramandeep), Icy River (rb) 1-7, 800/55, 600/43. A fit pair.

1200m: Radical Review (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Easy. Eagle Prince (Farid Ansari) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved attractively. Renegade (Koshi Kumar) 1-32, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Bay Of Naples (rb), Artic Star (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/56, 600/43.5. They are in fine condition. Apsara Star (P. Vikram) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Branka (Shahar Babu) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 800/52, 600/38.5. Impressed.