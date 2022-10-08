Simranjit building momentum for Amman Asian championships

Realistic about career ups and downs, the boxer has put behind her the setbacks caused by Covid

Simranjit Kaur of Punjab (Blue) lights into Riny Sharma of Uttar Pradesh in the light weight category at Gandhinagar, during the 36th National Games. | Photo Credit: V.V. KRISHNAN

Once rated a medal prospect at the Tokyo Olympics, boxer Simranjit Kaur went through a low phase before arresting her slide.

A 2018 World championships bronze medallist and a two-time Asian championships medallist, Simranjit now looks back at the forgettable period — including a disappointing performance at the Olympics and two losses to up-and-coming Jaismine Lamboria in domestic events in the last one year — as a learning experience.

“When the Olympics was delayed owing to Covid, I thought it would be a good development. But, that was not to be. I was struck by Covid twice and my performance went down considerably,” said Simranjit, who is competing at the National Games here.

Lesson learnt

“It was a lesson. We need to remain fit mentally and physically. We cannot afford to let our game slip,” she said.

In order to remain ‘mentally fit,’ Simranjit does “visualisation” before a bout and listens to music. “Sometimes there are self-doubts — what if I lose?! I want to avoid such thoughts and focus on my performance,” she said.

Simranjit is realistic about career ups and downs. “I was determined to fight back. I did not stop training and finally got selected for the Asian championships. More than winning, I focus on boxing well.”

The 27-year-old — who lost to Jaismine twice before beating the youngster at the Asian championships trials — looks at the rivalry positively. “When I lost to her I felt bad, but I accepted the result. I learn from my mistakes and try to rectify them so that I don’t repeat those. Those bouts were closely-fought and could have gone either way. I had the mindset to land clear shots without giving her a chance,” she said.

Looking for gold

“It feels good to bounce back. My first target is to do well at the Asian event — win the gold. That will be a confidence-booster for the Olympics (preparations). After the (disappointment) Olympics, if I get a medal, then it will be good for my confidence.”

Simranjit is eager to use the National Games as a platform to build her momentum for the continental event in Amman later this month. “There is a gap of 15-20 days to get ready for the Asian championships,” she said.