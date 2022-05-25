Siege Perilous, Phenom, Nikolina, Last Wish and Pride’s Angel excel
Siege Perilous, Phenom, Nikolina, Last Wish and Pride’s Angel excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (May 25).
Inner sand:
600m: Masteroftheskies (Chetan K), Master Of Courage (rb) 39.5. They worked well.
1000m: Secretsuperstar (Chetan K), She’s Innocent (rb) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. They finished level.
1200m: Lucky Chance (Mark) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/40. In fine trim.
1400m: Pissarro (Shreyas) 1-38, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/38.5. A good display.
Outer sand:
600m: Knotty Blue (rb) 44. Easy. Ozark (Bhawani S), Bramastram (rb) 42.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Air Display (Vivek), Mace (Salman K) 43.5. They finished level. Mark One (R. Ajinkya) 45. Easy. Ravishing Form (Oliver) 45. Moved on the bit.
1000m: Mirra (Suraj), Salento (S.John) 1-14, 600/41.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Chul Bul Rani (rb) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Forseti (rb), Mighty Zo (R. Rupesh) 1-16, 600/43.5. Former moved better. Keystone (S. John) 1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Konabos (Akshay K) 1-11, 600/42. Pleased. Miniver Rose (P. Surya), Sagacious (Dhebe) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Southern Dynasty (R. Rupesh), Southern Ruler (Raghuveer S) 1-12, 600/43. Former moved better.
1200m: Red Lucifer (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Ballerina (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Aquila (Vishal B), Southern Chrome (Kiran Rai) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former showed out. Nikolina (Akshay K), Creative Art (Santosh Raj) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Miracle (P.S. Chouhan) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Multistarrer (Sandesh) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/42.5. In fine shape. Speaking Of Love (Sandesh), Bangor On Dee (Afroz) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Shan E Azeem (R. Ravi) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Impressed. Imperial Power (Suraj) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Pride’s Angel (Sandesh) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/40.5. Moved fluently. Ashwa Bravo (A. Asbar) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. In fine shape.
1400m: Last Wish (Arul) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Siege Perilous (Akshay K) 1-36, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. An excellent display. Phenom (N.S. Parmar) 1-39, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A fine display.
