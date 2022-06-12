Siege Perilous, Arrowette and Ashwa Bravo please

June 12, 2022 14:27 IST

Siege Perilous, Arrowette, Ashwa Bravo, Queen Spirit, Place Vendome and Pink Jasmine pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (June 11).

Outer sand

600m: Shan E Azeem (R. Ravi) 45. Easy. Master Of Courage (Chetan K) 45.5. Moved freely. Masteroftheskies (Chetan K) 44. Strode out well.

1000m: The Sensation (Asbar) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved well. Ring Master (Oliver) 1-14, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Magnanimous (Vishal B), Freedom (Bhawani S) 1-15, 600/43.5. They moved freely. Contador (S. John) 1-13, 600/43.5. Moved well.

1200m: Super Gladiator (R. Ravi) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Bellagio (Kiran N), Bangor On Dee (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former moved better. Ashwa Bravo (P.S. Chouhan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Moved impressively. Ayr (Kiran N) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Easy. Multistarrer (Sandesh), Kiefer (P. Trevor) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Former pleased. Bentayga (Rozario), Morrane Gabriella (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. They moved together. Indian Blues (Akshay K) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Exalted Dream (Prabhakaran) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Corfe Castle (Kiran N) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. Able One (Arshad) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Shaped well. Sunshine Prince (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. in fine condition. Princess Gloria (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Konabos (Akshay K) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Pleased. Arrowette (Shreyas) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Klockner (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In fine shape. Dangerous (C.S. Jodha), Keystone (S. John) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Former put up a fine display. Tifanny (Ranjeet), Adjustment (Sandesh) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Blue Dew (Vishal B) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. 5. Worked well.

1400m: Fortunatus (Sandesh) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. A good display. Aldgate (P. Trevor), Hope Island (S. John) 1-42, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former showed out. Mirra (P. Trevor), Winmylove (S. John) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. They moved fluently. Sucre (rb), Victory Punch (Anjar) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. They moved impressively. Once You Go Black (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Tough Cookie (Anjar) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Impressed. Salento (S. John), Pinnacle Point (Gaurav S) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former pleased. Arthur (A. Imran) 1-47, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Worked well. Southern Dynasty (C.S. Jodha) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. In fine condition. Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. A fine display. Pink Jasmine (Akshay K) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Place Vendome (P. Trevor) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. Queen Spirit (rb) 1-37, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Impressed.

1600m: Siege Perilous (Akshay K) 1-53, 1,400/1-36, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Retains form.