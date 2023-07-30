HamberMenu
Siddhanta Gogoi claims gold in junior men’s 61kg

July 30, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST

Uthra Ganesan

Siddhanta Gogoi took the top spot in the men’s 61kg Junior and was joined by compatriot Sankar Lapung as the bronze medallist on Day Three of in the Asian junior & youth weightlifting championships on Saturday. Gogoi managed a total of 265kg (116 snatch+149 C&J) while Lapung lifted 256kg at the Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida.

Among women, Gyaneshwari Yadav added a silver to India’s tally in the junior 49kg with a total lift of 175kg, while Koyel Bar totalled 155kg to finish second in the youth category even as the Philippines women continued to dominate the proceedings.

Competing in the same weight category as Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu, Gyaneshwari managed a personal best in both snatch (78kg) and Clean & Jerk (97kg).

The results (Day 3): Men: Youth 61kg: Albert Ian Delos Santos (Phi, 258kg), Perhat Bagtyvarov (Tkm, 256kg), Azizbek Shomurodov (Uzb, 253kg). Junior 61kg: Siddhanta Gogoi (Ind, 265kg), Albert Ian Delos Santos (Phi, 258kg), Sankar Lapung (Ind, 256kg).

Women: Youth 49kg: Jhodie Peralta (Phi, 160kg), Koyel Bar (Ind, 155kg), Phanida Denduang (Tha, 151kg); 55kg: Natcha Kaewnoi (Tha, 176kg), Rosalinda Faustino (Phi, 172kg), Ziyoda Khudoykulova (Uzb, 166kg). Junior 49kg: Rosegie Ramos (Phi, 182kg), Gyaneshwari Yadav (Ind, 175kg), Bich Tram Ngyun (Vie, 169kg). 55kg: Guan Ling Chen (Tpe, 195kg), Nigora Abdullaeva (Uzb, 181kg), Kim Lua Hoang (Vie, 176kg).

