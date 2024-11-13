Siddhant Banthia sails past Siddharth Vishwakarma in ITF men’s tennis tournament

Wild card Siddhant Banthia knocked out Davis Cupper and eighth seed Siddharth Vishwakarma 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the MSLTA Complex on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

At 5-5, Banthia broke serve dropping one point, and served out at love in the next game, to gain a stranglehold over the proceedings. He ran up a 5-1 lead in the second set before closing it out without any trouble. He converted five of six break points to make it a smooth affair.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Banthia will play Adhithya Ganesan of USA.

Seventh seed Karan Singh beat Nick Chappell, the finalist of the tournament last week in Bhubaneswar, with a 6-3, 7-6(6) score.

Vishnu Vardhan beat fellow qualifier Ishaque Eqbal in three sets to set up a second round against fourth seed S Mukund.

The champion of the last tournament, second seed Dalibor Svrcina overcame a slow start to beat S.D. Prajwal Dev in three sets that lasted three hours.

The results:

Singles (first round): Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) bt Adil Kalyanpur 6-2, 6-1; Siddhant Banthia bt Siddharth Vishwakarma 7-5, 6-2; Manish Sureshkumar bt Jang Yunseok (Kor) 6-4, 2-6, 6-1; Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Rishi Reddy 6-3, 6-4; Yuvan Nandal bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 7-6(2), 6-2; Bogdan Bobrov bt Yuta Kawahashi (Jpn) 1-6, 6-4, 6-2; Karan Singh bt Nick Chappell (USA) 6-3, 7-6(6); Rishab Agarwal bt M Rifqi Fitriadi (Ina) 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-4; Vishnu Vardhan bt Ishaque Eqbal 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; S Mukund bt Sidharth Rawat 7-6(5), 6-4; Egot Agafonov bt Udit Kamboj 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(4); Aryan Shah bt Dheeraj Srinivasan 6-3, 7-6(6); Maxim Zhukov bt Manas Dhamne 6-3, 6-3;Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) bt S.D. Prajwal Dev 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ishaque Eqbal & Faisal Qamar bt Lucas Deliano (Ger) & Khuoyun Sultanov (Uzb) 6-3, 6-2; Yuta Kawahashi & Kazuki Nishiwaki (Jpn) bt Parikshit Somani & Manish Sureshkumar 7-6(4), 4-6, [11-9].