Shuttler Tanvi Patri crowned Asian U-15 champion

India's Tanvi Patri clinched the under-15 girls singles title at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 junior championships after she defeated Thi Thu Huyen Nguyen of Vietnam in straight games in the final in Chengdu, China on Sunday (August 25, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The 13-year-old Patri, seeded No. 1, wrapped up the proceedings in just 34 minutes as she cruised to a 22-20 21-11 victory over her second-seeded opponent in the summit clash.

With the feat, Patri joins the likes of Samiya Imad Farooqui and Tasnim Mir who had won the U-15 girls singles crown in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Such was Patri's domination throughout the tournament that she didn't drop a single game across the five matches that she played.

In the final, Patri was trailing 11-17 but kept her calm as Nguyen made a series of unforced errors. The Indian grabbed the opportunity with both hands to claim the first game.

Patri continued the winning momentum, dominating the second game from the start to eventually seal the match and clinch the gold medal.

India thus returns with a haul of two medals, including a gold and a bronze.

Gnana Dattu TT had won the bronze medal in the U-17 boys singles event on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.