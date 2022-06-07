Shubham’s century leads MP charge over Punjab

June 07, 2022 21:28 IST

Mantri chips in with 89 as the bowlers struggle

Lalith Kalidas

Bengaluru

Madhya Pradesh (MP) batters Shubham Sharma and Himanshu Mantri did exactly what Punjab had hoped to do in its first innings. On Tuesday, MP seized the lead with a classical century from Shubham (102 n.o., 210b, 9x4, 1x6) alongside Mantri’s 241-ball 89 to finish day two of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal on a high here at the Alur (3) ground.

Starting from overnight five for no loss, MP imperceptibly silenced the Punjab bowlers over three sessions and walked into stumps with Shubam and Rajat Patidar (20) unbeaten at 238 for two with a 19-run lead.

Openers Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri remained committed to their task of seeing off a potent Punjab new-ball attack in Sidharth Kaul and Baltej Singh. The seamers gave nothing away from either end nor did the batters flinch for a moment in the first 13 overs where Kaul (5-2-3-0) and Baltej (7-3-7-0) were at the top of their game.

While the lanky Baltej hit the deck hard to extract bounce on a surface that had regained solidity post the showers on Sunday, Kaul varied his lengths and constantly flipped sides.

The openers almost successfully dead-batted through the entire session before Punjab struck through leg-spinner Mayank Markande. Dubey, who scored a match-winning 289 against Kerala in his last First Class outing, miscued an uncharacteristic slog-sweep straight to Baltej at mid-on.

Mantri and Shubham joined hands at 64 for one and led MP to lunch before injecting slow venom on Abhishek Sharma’s men.

Punjab had an early chance in the second session when Mantri chipped Markande to substitute fielder Prerit Dutta, who failed to latch onto a regulation catch at mid-on. Punjab’s deplorable body language soon turned to negative tactics, with six fielders being employed on the on-side midway into the session.

One dimensional

The innings turned one-dimensional with Mantri and Shubham pummeling and caressing the ball upon merit. Both batters completed their half-centuries by tea. However, in a momentary lapse of judgement, Mantri squandered a chance for his maiden First Class three-figure knock by stepping out to a flighted delivery from Markande. The left-hander misread the length and was out stumped.

MP did not deviate from its approach as Shubham switched gears with the confidence of an in-form Patidar at the other end. Shubham notched up his third century of the tournament from five innings, minutes before close of play as MP quietly tugged the momentum its way.

The scores: Punjab — 1st innings: 219.

MP — 1st innings: Yash Dubey c Baltej b Markande 20, Himanshu Mantri st. Anmol b Markande 89, Shubham Sharma (batting) 102, Rajat Patidar (batting) 20; Extras (lb-6, w-1) 7; Total (for two wkts. in 99 overs): 238.

Fall of wickets: 1-64, 2-184.

Punjab bowling: Baltej 15-7-22-0, Kaul 14-5-25-0, Vinay 23-6-57-0, Sanvir 9-2-19-0, Gurkeerat 6-0-16-0, Markande 23-2-70-2, Abhishek 7-0-18-0, Shubman 2-0-5-0.