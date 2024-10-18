ADVERTISEMENT

Shubankar takes the honours in Governor’s Cup

Published - October 18, 2024 07:30 pm IST - MYSURU: 

Mr. Gamini Jayaratne’s Shubankar (Vinod Shinde up) won the Governor’s Cup (2,000m), the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Oct 18). The winner is trained by Warren Singh. Jockey Antony Raj won three races on the day.

The results: 

1. SUNDERBANS PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m): SHADOW’SAIM (Angad) 1, Aaradhana (Arvind K) 2, Dalhousie (Jagadeesh) 3 and D Golden Cup (Salman Khan) 4. Not run: Eye The Mind. 3, 2 and 4. 1m, 14.85s. ₹16 (w), 10, 12 and 15 (p), SHP: 26, THP: 35, FP: 31, Q: 33, Trinella: 187, Exacta: 514. Favourite: Shadow’saim. Owner: Mr. B.K. Reethan. Trainer: S. Ramesh.

2. YADAVAGIRI PLATE (1,400m): INEXHAUSTIBLE (Kiran Rai) 1, Break Away (Akimasa P) 2, Natural Fly (G. Vivek) 3 and Miracle Honey (Jagadeesh) 4. 3-1/2, 1-1/2 and Shd. 1m, 27.88s. ₹50 (w), 40, 25 and 11 (p), SHP: 96, THP: 52, FP: 1,286, Q: 588, Trinella: 2,944, Exacta: 42,611. Favourite: Natural Fly. Owner: M/s. Swiss Stud & Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: C. Girinath.

3. SUNDERBANS PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m): MAGIC CIRCLE (R. Pradeep) 1, Perfect Justice (Angad) 2, Eiffel Tower (Antony) 3 and Mystical Merlin (Abhishek Mhatre) 4. Not run: Gilded Butterfly. 4-1/2, 5-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 13.77s. ₹50 (w), 12, 12 and 16 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 44, FP: 62, Q: 48, Trinella: 287, Exacta: 1,982. Favourite: Perfect Justice. Owner: Mrs. Namratha B Salvi & Mr. T. Sudeer Patel. Trainer: Bipin V Salvi.

4. A.R. SUBRAMANYA RAJ URS MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m): BRAVE TROOPER (Antony) 1, Absolutechallenger (Abhishek Mhatre) 2, Court Jester (Faiz) 3 and Mystic Bond (Akimasa P) 4. 5-1/2, 2-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 12.23s. ₹16 (w), 10, 15 and 17 (p), SHP: 50, THP: 37, FP: 119, Q: 44, Trinella: 404, Exacta: 1,059. Favourite: Brave Trooper. Owners: Mr. Rakesh, Mr. B.P. Devaraja & Mr. Tajamul Waseem Khan, Trainer: Rakesh.

5. GOVERNOR’S CUP (2,000m): SHUBANKAR (Vinod Shinde) 1, Champions Way (Suraj) 2, Kalamitsi (S.J. Moulin) 3 and Priceless Gold (P. Siddaraju) 4. 2-1/2, 5-1/2 and 5-1/4. 2m, 07.37s. ₹41 (w), 19 and 11 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 24, FP: 65, Q: 26, Trinella: 157, Exacta: 260. Favourite: Champions Way. Owner: Mr. Gamini Jayaratne. Trainer: Warren Singh.

6. ALEKONA TROPHY (1,600m): IRISH ROCKSTAR (Antony) 1, Armory (Angad) 2, D Fronx (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Square The Circle (G. Vivek) 4. 3-1/2, 2-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 39.66s. ₹29 (w), 14 and 13 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 36, FP: 82, Q: 25, Trinella: 195, Exacta: 447. Favourite: Armory. Owner: Mr. Kishore M Dingra. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

7. HASTHINAPURA PLATE (1,400m): O MANCHALI (Antony) 1, Contributor (M. Prabhakaran) 2, D Roman Reigns (B.R. Kumar) 3 and The Flying Feet (A. Ramu) 4. 3-1/4, 1/2 and 1. 1m, 26.59s. ₹34 (w), 15, 31 and 24 (p), SHP: 94, THP: 52, FP: 822, Q: 297, Trinella: 4,242, Exacta: 51,853. Favourite: The Flying Feet. Owners: Mr. Rakesh, Mr. Ujash Mahendra Patel, Mr. Girish Dharmu Tekchandani & Mr. N. Swaroop Kumar. Trainer: Rakesh.

Jackpot: ₹12,310 (two tkts.); runner-up: 1,172 (nine tkts.); mini jackpot: 3,531 (carried over); treble (i): 6,034 (carried over); (ii): 291 (four tkts.).

