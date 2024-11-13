ADVERTISEMENT

Shruthi clinches crown in Women’s World Billiards Championship Title

Published - November 13, 2024 02:27 am IST - Chennai

S. Dipak Ragav

L. Shruthi with the trophy

L. Shruthi from Chennai defeated her compatriot Keerath Bhandaal 215-202 to win the Women’s World Billiards Championship title at Landywood Snooker Club, Walsall, England.

Shruthi arrived at the Landywood Snooker Club as the lowest-ranked of the seven competitors, representing five nations. A stunning performance from the 17-year-old saw her win five consecutive matches to take home the title.

Shruthi had defeated Keerath by 28 points in the group stages, and the final proved to be an even tighter affair as the teenager prevailed by 13 points to become the world champion for the first time.

Results: Final: L. Shruthi bt Keerath Bhandaal 215–202; Semifinal: Shruthi bt Eva Palmius (Sweden) 276–148; League: L. Shruthi bt Anna Lynch (Australia) 256 – 203; Shruthi bt Keerath Bhandaal 201–173; Shruthi bt Michelle Cohen (Scotland) 311–142.

