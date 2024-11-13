 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shruthi clinches crown in Women’s World Billiards Championship Title

Shruthi arrived at the Landywood Snooker Club as the lowest-ranked of the seven competitors, representing five nations

Published - November 13, 2024 02:27 am IST - Chennai

S. Dipak Ragav
L. Shruthi with the trophy

L. Shruthi with the trophy

L. Shruthi from Chennai defeated her compatriot Keerath Bhandaal 215-202 to win the Women’s World Billiards Championship title at Landywood Snooker Club, Walsall, England.

Shruthi arrived at the Landywood Snooker Club as the lowest-ranked of the seven competitors, representing five nations. A stunning performance from the 17-year-old saw her win five consecutive matches to take home the title.

Shruthi had defeated Keerath by 28 points in the group stages, and the final proved to be an even tighter affair as the teenager prevailed by 13 points to become the world champion for the first time.

Results: Final: L. Shruthi bt Keerath Bhandaal 215–202; Semifinal: Shruthi bt Eva Palmius (Sweden) 276–148; League: L. Shruthi bt Anna Lynch (Australia) 256 – 203; Shruthi bt Keerath Bhandaal 201–173; Shruthi bt Michelle Cohen (Scotland) 311–142.

Published - November 13, 2024 02:27 am IST

Related Topics

billiards, snooker and pool / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.