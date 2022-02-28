Shreyas to approach captaincy differently

‘I’m now more mature and experienced in terms of my decision making and captaincy skills’

Shreyas, who has switched from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders, looks forward to working with McCullum. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

‘I’m now more mature and experienced in terms of my decision making and captaincy skills’

New Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer said he would perform his role as a captain with a different mindset.

Shreyas, who previously captained the Delhi side in the Indian Premier League, said his experience would help him.

I thrive under pressure

“I would be coming in with a much different mindset now. I’m now more mature and experienced in terms of my decision making and captaincy skills. Really waiting eagerly to work with every individual in the team and build that synergy which could really help the team perform at a different level. I’m just going to love the responsibility and I thrive under pressure,” Shreyas told in an interview with kkr.in. “Personally, I feel that I’m a players’ captain and I want to create an atmosphere where all of us are thinking towards one goal, which is winning.”

The 27-year-old looked forward to working with KKR coach Brendon McCullum.

“Brendon McCullum as a coach, I feel, is very aggressive. Even when you saw him playing for his country (New Zealand), he was someone who was very aggressive and he is kind of a risk-taker. And I absolutely love that.”

Amazing feeling

Shreyas shared his experience of watching the IPL auction live. “We, all of our (India) team members, were sitting together and watching the auction on TV. My heart was pumping and I wasn’t able to control my emotions. I was trying to act relaxed, but I was feeling a little nervous. Eventually KKR got me. That feeling was amazing,” said Shreyas.