Shreyas, Jadeja make short work of stiff target as India seals series

Sri Lanka well served by opening batter Nissanka and skipper Shanaka, but the total of 183 proves insufficient as the Men in Blue cross the finish line in 17.1 overs

There were forecasts for rain, but on Saturday evening the weather did not play a spoilsport as India rode on Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 74 to defeat Sri Lanka by seven wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

With the hill town witnessing spells of showers till morning, there was uncertainty over the fate of the game. However, as the day panned out, the skies cleared up, allowing the local cricket fans to enjoy an international fixture after two years at the picturesque HPCA Stadium.

Easily done

A couple of days after scoring an unbeaten 57 in the series opener in Lucknow, Shreyas brought up his second consecutive half-century in the series as India chased down the target of 184 quite comfortably.

After Pathum Nissanka’s 75 and Dasun Shanaka’s unbeaten 47 guided Sri Lanka to 183 for five, India got off to a jittery start as captain Rohit Sharma played on for a solitary run. Looking to dab down Dushmantha Chameera’s length ball outside the off-stump, the India captain saw his stumps being rattled. As Rohit walked back, shaking his head in disbelief, there walked in Shreyas, who forged a 35-run partnership with Ishan Kishan (16, 15b, 2x4). Kishan fell to Lahiru Kumara offering an easy catch to Shanaka at mid-on.

With two wickets gone, Shreyas and Sanju Samson (39, 25b, 2x4, 3x6) added 84 runs for the third wicket, which eventually paved the way for India’s victory. After a slow start, Samson went after Kumara in the 13th over, hammering him for three sixes and a boundary. A stunning one-handed catch by Binura Fernando at short third-man, however, ended Samson’s stay at the crease.

With seven overs remaining and 56 runs to chase, Shreyas got the backing of Ravindra Jadeja, who scored a quickfire 45 off 18 balls. Jadeja hit seven fours and a six to ensure India did not lose the plot.

Earlier, India fielded an unchanged side and put Sri Lanka in to bat. The visitors got off to a decent start with openers Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilaka (38, 29b, 4x4, 2x6) forging a 67-run stand. In the ninth over, Gunathilaka hit Jadeja for a six, followed it up with a boundary and again sent the third delivery over the rope. Attempting a slog-sweep off the fourth delivery, Gunathilaka only got a top edge and Venkatesh Iyer dived at long-on to give India its first breakthrough. A slip-up in the middle-order cost Sri Lanka three quick wickets of Charith Asalanka, Kamil Mishara and Dinesh Chandimal.

Struggling at 102 for four, Sri Lanka bounced back through Nissanka and captain Dasun Shanaka, who forged a 58-run stand for the fifth wicket. In the final over, Sri Lanka scored 23 runs, but 183 proved inadequate.