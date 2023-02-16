Shreyas, if fit, will walk into the XI, says Dravid

February 16, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - NEW DELHI

Shreyas Iyer will “walk” into the Indian team provided he proves his fitness ahead of the second India-Australia Test beginning at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground here on Friday.

A day after the Mumbai batter joined the squad following recovery from a back injury, coach Rahul Dravid lent strength to Shreyas’ claim for a place in the playing XI.

“I’m glad that he is back and fit. He’s had a long session today and he has done some training. We will assess it tomorrow (Thursday) once he comes for a light hit and see how it goes.

“If he is fit, ready to go and take the load of five days of a Test match, he will walk straight into the XI,” Dravid said.

Praise for Pujara

He also praised Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of the batter’s 100th Test appearance.

Speaking in Hindi, Dravid said, “He is a very popular player. In the last 10 years, Pujara has played some very important knocks for the country which have won us matches and series. We are happy to celebrate this moment with him.”

On the road to recovery from a finger injury suffered during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green started promisingly at the net but eventually looked uncomfortable after bowling for about 45 minutes and batting for an hour.

Pacer Mitchell Starc, back at the nets for the first time in a week and nursing a finger-injury of his bowling hand, said, “Still a good chance (of playing). I’ll do everything I can to be fully available for selection.”