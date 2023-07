July 13, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

Ganemat Sekhon and Anantjeet Singh Naruka shot a combined score of 141 and placed 19th in mixed skeet in the shotgun World Cup on Thursday.

The other Indian team of Darshna Rathore and Gurjoat Khangura shot 138 for the 21st place.

The top four teams — USA, Chile, Kazakhstan and Italy — made the medal round with identical score of 146 out of 150, in a strong field of 42 teams.

